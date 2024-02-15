Loyal fans may also hope to visit the sets of their beloved ITV programmes, including Emmerdale – but have you ever wondered where it's filmed?

The soap is set in Yorkshire and has been providing the nation with Dingle family drama, wedding day disasters and so much more since 1972.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?





It turns out Emmerdale is actually filmed in Yorkshire, mainly on a purpose-built set which is located on Harewood House Estate near Leeds in West Yorkshire (since 1998).

The estate has also been used to film Downton Abbey and is owned by The Earl and Countess of Harewood, according to the Metro.

However, the current set of Emmerdale is a replica of Elshot, a village in West Yorkshire where the soap used to film for around 20 years, from 1977.

But this isn’t the only Yorkshire village that has been used, as from 1972 to 1975, Arncliffe was the original Emmerdale set location.

Sometimes, the ITV series also films “interior scenes” at Leeds Studios.

Plus, Hotten (a fictional town) is shot in Otley in the Yorkshire Dales.

Can you visit the set of Emmerdale?





Indeed you can. Emmerdale fans can “walk in the footsteps of their favourite characters as they explore the beautiful countryside setting of their favourite soap.”

Spring 2024 dates have just been announced on the Emmerdale Village Tour website.

It adds: “Emmerdale fans, get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey through the heart of Yorkshire as we bring you an exclusive opportunity to meet the stars on the actual set!

“Emmerdale Village Star Tours offers you an unforgetable experience as you step behind-the-scenes of Emmerdale for a 90-minute guided tour, plus a meet and greet with a mystery cast member.

“Get your cameras ready, because this is an experience you won't want to miss.”

Ticket prices start from £35 per person but carers and children under five can visit for free.