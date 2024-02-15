A teaser was released by the broadcaster which showed a number of people covering their faces as they attempted to avoid paparazzi.

Some used more conventional methods to avoid their face being shown, such as holding a bag out in front of them, whilst some went for more unique methods such as wearing a bucket and hiding behind a tree.

It then cuts to hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best appearing with AJ saying "They can run...." with Will adding, "But there is one place they can't hide."

ITV rebooted the regular version of the show late last year to ratings success and they appear keen to consolidate that with the return of the celebrity version.

When will Celebrity Big Brother return?





ITV has said that Celebrity Big Brother will return in March 2024, but an exact start date has not been revealed yet.

The celebrities will take up residence in the iconic Big Brother house - leaving luxury behind, they will take part in nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move.

The show will be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live to give viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

Alongside that, the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player.

It will give fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Who's speculated to appear on Celebrity Big Brother?





Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, is one name that has been rumoured whilst former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had been reported as potentially signing up for it.

Celebrity Big Brother starts this March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.