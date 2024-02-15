Figures show the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the final three months of the year.

Most economists were forecasting a 0.1 per cent decline in gross domestic product (GDP) between October and December.

The 0.3 per cent dip means the UK has dipped into a technical recession, defined by two or more quarters in a row of falling GDP.

It marks the first time the UK has entered recession since the first half of 2020, when the initial Covid-19 lockdown sent the economy plunging into reverse.

The figures deal a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to grow the economy as one of his five priorities.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Our initial estimate shows the UK economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“While it has now shrunk for two consecutive quarters, across 2023 as a whole the economy has been broadly flat.

“All the main sectors fell on the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth.”

What is a recession?





According to business magazine Forbes, a recession is "a significant decline in economic activity that lasts for months or even years.

Forbes added: "Experts declare a recession when a nation’s economy experiences negative gross domestic product (GDP), rising levels of unemployment, falling retail sales, and contracting measures of income and manufacturing for an extended period of time."

What causes a recession?





There are, according to Forbes, six main causes of a recession:

A sudden economic shock

Excessive debt

Asset bubbles

Too much inflation

Too much deflation

Technological change

A recession is a significant decline in economic activity. (Image: PA)

How does a recession affect me?





During a recession, you could lose your job, as unemployment levels rise and it becomes harder to find a new one since more people are out of work and people who keep their jobs may see cuts to pay and benefits.

Investments - in things like stocks, bonds and property - can lose money.

Businesses are also affected, usually recording fewer sales during a recsion which increases the risk of bankruptcy.

Lenders tend to tighten standards for mortgages, car loans and other types of financing.

Forbes added: "Even if you plan ahead to prepare for a recession, it can be a frightening experience."