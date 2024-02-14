However, this series will be one to celebrate as it will be the Geordie duo’s final hurrah before the show goes on a break.

Last year, Ant and Dec said reaching the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Saturday Night Takeaway previously took a pause in 2009, returning four years later in 2013.

Commenting on the new 2024 series, Ant recently said in a video posted on Instagram: “Next year in 2024 it will be the 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway and we’ve got some very special look-backs planned, as well as some very exciting new items.”

Dec added: “And we’ve also decided that our 20th series next year will be a last one for a little while.

“The show takes off such a lot of our year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather, and that the show is going to take a little bit of a rest.”

What time is Saturday Night Takeaway on?





Saturday Night Takeaway will be back on TV on Saturday, February 24 on ITV and ITVX from 7pm.

Massive thank you to everyone who voted! 🙌🤩 https://t.co/O4JEx7unzC — antanddec (@antanddec) February 13, 2024

The 20th series will have “loads of brand-new high octane challenges, hilarious hidden camera set-ups and new studio games and live surprises,” according to TV Zone.

Recommended reading:

It will also be a “momentous magical celebration” of all things Saturday Night Takeaway from over the years.

The TV experts added: “A host of new celebrity faces will be taking up Guest Announcer duties again.

"Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the world’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show as the only series on TV that lets its audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest 90 minutes of the week.”