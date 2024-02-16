The initial roster of 12 characters ranging from Dippy Egg to Weather to Bubble Tea has been cut down over the episodes with just Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot remaining.

Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, plus several guest judges have all been trying to determine which celebrities have been behind the masks of the characters.

Nearly all of them have been revealed, and before the final takes place here are the celebrities who have been unmasked this series.

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer 2024?





Weather

Weather was the first character to be unmasked on the show in the first episode and was revealed to be the singer Dionne Warwick.

The 83-year-old has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame.

During her career, she sold more than 100 million records worldwide and she has won many awards.

Chicken Caesar

Episode 2 saw Chicken Caesar revealed to be the presenter and actor Alexander Armstrong.

Armstrong is known for his work on the comedy sketch show Armstrong & Miller (along with Ben Miller), as well as for presenting the BBC quiz show Pointless.

Rat

Shirley Ballas was revealed to be the celebrity behind the Rat character in Episode 3 of The Masked Singer 2024.

The dancer has been the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, having replaced Len Goodman.

Bubble Tea

In Episode 4, the character of Bubble Tea was revealed to be the actress Julia Sawalha who is known for playing Saffron "Saffy" Monsoon on Absolutely Fabulous and Lydia Bennet in the television miniseries of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

It was also a special moment for guest judge Jennifer Saunders, who played the mother of Sawalha's character in Absolutely Fabulous - Edina "Eddie" Monsoon.

Owl

Owl was the next character to be unmasked in the following episode and was revealed to be the presenter Lorraine Kelly.

She has presented many shows for ITV including Good Morning Britain, This Morning and her self-titled talk show since 2010.

Dippy Egg

Episode 6 saw the first double elimination of the series with the character of Dippy Egg being unlucky on this occasion.

They were revealed to be the broadcaster Nicky Campbell, who is known for presenting Long Lost Family and for having hosted Wheel of Fortune in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Maypole

Maypole was eliminated in the same episode as Dippy Egg and was revealed to be the Pussycat Doll singer Melody Thornton.

There had been rumours before this episode of the character being Rita Ora, due to the judge being absent on a couple of episodes where Maypole appeared.

However, this obviously didn't prove to be the case, but Thornton paid homage to Ora by singing her song 'Let You Love Me'.

Air Fryer

Another double elimination took place in Episode 7 with the character of Air Fryer being the first to go.

They were revealed to be the actress and singer Keala Settle, who is known for her role as Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman, as well as films such as Ricki and the Flash and the upcoming 2024 adaptation of Wicked.

Eiffel Tower

Later on in Episode 7 the character of Eiffel Tower was revealed to be the singer Tiffany.

She was well-known in the 1980s, with her 1987 cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song "I Think We're Alone Now" bringing her to public attention.

Her singles "Could've Been" and "I Saw Him Standing There", a cover version of the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There", followed soon after.

The Masked Singer's 2024 finale airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday from 7.20pm.