It’s been just over eight years since the last series of Downton Abbey aired on ITV, which began in 2010.
But fans may not have long to wait to see the lives of the aristocratic Yorkshire Crawley family on TV screens once more as it’s been reported a new “secret” seventh series has begun filming.
It’s thought producers are hoping to bring back some huge names for the return of the show, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Joanne Froggatt, according to the Daily Mail.
Although the casting is yet to be confirmed, the four stars appeared in the previous six seasons and two film spin-offs and bosses are said to be “thrilled” with the choices.
When King George V and Queen Mary visit Downton in 1927 during their tour of Yorkshire, Lucy Smith makes her first appearance in #DowntonAbbey. As maid to, and illegitimate daughter of, the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Maud Bagshaw, Lucy accompanies the royal family to Downton where… pic.twitter.com/zYwVbq6oFn— Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) January 23, 2024
Will there be a series 7 of Downton Abbey?
The previous six series of Downton Abbey were filmed at Hampshire's Highclere Castle and were based on world events in the post-Edwardian era between 1912 and 1926.
Meanwhile, the two spin-off films were based on 1927 to 1928 and were released in 2019 and 2022.
The seventh series is expected to air at the end of this year on ITV, the Daily Mail reports.
A source told the publisher: "Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it.
Recommended reading:
- ITV This Morning's new presenters 'unveiled' - who's replacing Phil and Holly?
- ITV to launch brand new dating show inspired by Love Island All Stars series
“Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don't give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton.
“It was such a huge success before and there are so many more stories to be told, it seemed such a shame not to be able to make more of it but they've made it happen.”
All previous episodes of Downton Abbey are available to watch on ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel