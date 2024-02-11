Frost can cause damage to newly growing plants in the spring and see them suffer from leaf scorch, browning and even total plant death.

Grass, potted plants and bedded plants will all see the benefit of improved insulation from the cold, so knowing a few tips can be quite helpful.

Gardening experts from Hayter Lawnmowers have given their advice on how to best protect your garden from frost.

4 tips to protect your garden from frost

Be gentle with your lawn

It is recommended to not mow, disturb or touch your garden's grass when frosty as lawns can be susceptible to long-term damage when disturbed.

This extends to even walking on your lawn if the conditions are harsh enough.

Hayter Product Manager Gemma Vincent said: "To best protect your grass from harsh winds, consider setting up some windbreakers to create a protective layer between the wind and your garden. This is great for narrow grass stretches that are susceptible to wind patterns.”

Disturbing frost-covered grass can be detrimental to it (Image: Canva)

Bring in your pots

If you keep an eye on the weather forecast you should bring your potted plants inside if a frost is predicted for overnight.

That being said, be careful not to place them somewhere incredibly warm either. The shock of going from intense cold to intense warmth can do more damage than if you just left them in the first place. For the safest results, move them into a garage, greenhouse or shed.

Invest in a cold frame

Cold frames are effective for winter garden protection as they can shelter plants from harsh conditions and not impact their regular growth rate.

Essentially, it is a transparent box that lets in sunlight and prevents frost from settling.

Tuck in your bedded plants

Plants can be covered up to keep them sheltered which would be ideal for something like a vegetable patch.

Gemma Vincent discussed her favourite method of covering up plants and shared: "If I’m covering my plants or shrubs, my favourite way of protecting them from the elements is by making a tent-like structure around them.

"I use horticultural fleece for this, then peg it into the ground with stakes. It’s as easy as that!”