Shooting will begin in the Mediterranean nation of Malta as well as in the UK this June.

The plot of the fourth installation of Johnny English is currently secret with only the filming locations and lead actor confirmed.

Johnny English 4 to enter production this year after Rowan Atkinson suggests new film was unlikely

According to Screen Daily, the movie is being produced by the Universal Pictures subsidiary Working Title Films, the same firm that produced the previous three.

The first Johnny English, which was released in 2003, starred Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller, Natalie Imbruglia and John Malkovich.

Johnny English Reborn, which was released in 2011, saw a new cast join the Blackadder star which included Gillian Anderson, Dominic West, Rosamund Pike and Daniel Kaluuya.

Johnny English Strikes Again, starring Miller, Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy and Emma Thompson, was released in 2018.

Previously, the Mr Bean actor suggested that a fourth film was unlikely, telling fans during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA): "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one. But at the same time... never say never".

He most recently starred in the new Wonka film as Father Julius alongside Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant and many others.

Beyond Johnny English, Rowan Atkinson is well-known for starring in the historical comedy series Blackadder, Mr Bean, Man Vs Bee and even the live-action Scooby-Doo movie which was released in 2002.

In recent months, there have also been rumours that Blackadder could return after Sir Tony Robinson and Atkinson reprised their roles for a Comic Relief sketch.

Addressing the potential return of the show, BBC's Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, said: "I mean, we would always be happy to talk to Richard [Curtis, co-creator]. We haven't spoken to him, but yeah, the door will always be open."