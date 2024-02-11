The 34-year-old presenter, who is married to Joe Swash, shared snaps of her youngest daughter's first birthday.

She and her husband have six children between them with the couple having Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, who just turned one, together.

Stacey Solomon shares snaps of her daughter's first birthday

Taking to Instagram, Stacey Solomon shared with fans: "Happy First Birthday Belle One. I cannot believe a year ago today you came into the world. Where has the time gone.

"Belle, Although it feels like time has flown, since the moment we met you it's felt like you've always been here. You light up every room. Your brothers and sisters adore you.

"You are the sweetest, kindest, caring, joyful, little soul and having the privilege of being your mummy is the best gift in the world. Happy birthday darling girl. Too the moon and stars and back again."

Accompanying the post were pictures of her daughter and the birthday celebration.

Stacey Solomon fans praise Loose Women star after sharing snaps of her daughter's first birthday

Fans were quick to show their support for the Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out star with many praising the birthday bash she put together.

One user wrote: "So gorgeous!!!! Happy birthday to your beautiful Belle."

Another said: "Happy 1st birthday sweet girl ❤️🎂🎉 what a beautiful set up mommy @staceysolomon did for you ❤️ fit for a princess 👸."

A third fan added: "Omg you precious belle is 1 and I celebrate my 60th today happy birthday belle all the best lady's are born on the 7th February."

A fourth said: "Oh my goodness surrounded by love on her first birthday. Well done mama!!! This is beautiful," while another simply wrote: "The cake, the huge cupcake! Everything? Happy birthday Belle!"