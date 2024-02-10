Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross all once again returned to try and guess the identity of several outlandish characters.

Lorraine Kelly also joined them as a guest judge for the semi-final episode, with Joel Dommett once again hosting.

It was only in the last episode that Kelly had been revealed to be a contestant on the show, having been unmasked as Owl.

The remaining five contestants who had avoided being unmasked in Air Fryer, Bigfoot, Piranha, Cricket and Eiffel Tower took to the stage.

After they had all performed and the final stand-off had been completed Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower had been eliminated.

Who was eliminated from the semi-final of The Masked Singer?





Once all five characters had performed, one character was eliminated immediately after the live studio audience had voted.

Air Fryer was on the unfortunate end of that and after being unmasked was revealed to be Keala Settle.

The actress and singer is known for her role as Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman, as well as films such as Ricki and the Flash and the upcoming 2024 adaptation of Wicked.

Following that the remaining four characters sang another song, with the viewers voting to send Cricket, Piranha and Bigfoot through to the final.

That left Eiffel Tower has the unlucky contestant who was unmasked and they were revealed to be Tiffany.

Tiffany Renee Darwish was well-known in the 1980s, with her 1987 cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song "I Think We're Alone Now" bringing her to public attention.

Her singles "Could've Been" and "I Saw Him Standing There", a cover version of the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There", followed soon after.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday from around 7pm.