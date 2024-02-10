The identities of Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower have been revealed tonight (Saturday, February 10) after they were eliminated from The Masked Singer.
Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross all once again returned to try and guess the identity of several outlandish characters.
Lorraine Kelly also joined them as a guest judge for the semi-final episode, with Joel Dommett once again hosting.
It was only in the last episode that Kelly had been revealed to be a contestant on the show, having been unmasked as Owl.
🦉 HOOT HOOT WHO'S BEHIND THE MASK... Everybody's favourite OWL A.K.A @RealLorraine returns as this weeks guest detective 🤩 TUNE IN Tonight at 7:15 pm on @ITV and @ITVX & @WeAreSTV 🎭 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/3vfaUIaASC— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 10, 2024
The remaining five contestants who had avoided being unmasked in Air Fryer, Bigfoot, Piranha, Cricket and Eiffel Tower took to the stage.
After they had all performed and the final stand-off had been completed Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower had been eliminated.
Who was eliminated from the semi-final of The Masked Singer?
Once all five characters had performed, one character was eliminated immediately after the live studio audience had voted.
Air Fryer was on the unfortunate end of that and after being unmasked was revealed to be Keala Settle.
🔥🍳 WELL DONE #AIRFRYER! 🌟 You brought the heat with your performances! 🤖 #MaskedSingerUK 🎤🎭 pic.twitter.com/p0j4lYdIsG— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 10, 2024
The actress and singer is known for her role as Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman, as well as films such as Ricki and the Flash and the upcoming 2024 adaptation of Wicked.
Recommended reading:
- The Masked Singer 2024: Rat revealed to be Shirley Ballas
- The Masked Singer 2024: Dionne Warwick revealed as Weather
- ITV The Masked Singer 2024 - line-up, guest judges, when it's on TV and more
Following that the remaining four characters sang another song, with the viewers voting to send Cricket, Piranha and Bigfoot through to the final.
That left Eiffel Tower has the unlucky contestant who was unmasked and they were revealed to be Tiffany.
#EIFFELTOWER! 🗼 You were AMAZING BRIE-ond belief! 🧀 But unfortunately it's time for you to escar-GO! 🐌 #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/COuf1e0Fw2— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 10, 2024
Tiffany Renee Darwish was well-known in the 1980s, with her 1987 cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song "I Think We're Alone Now" bringing her to public attention.
Her singles "Could've Been" and "I Saw Him Standing There", a cover version of the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There", followed soon after.
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday from around 7pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here