Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the Masked Singer sees celebrities take to the stage and sing as guests work out who’s under the mask.

Previous winners of the ITV show include Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Natalie Imbruglia as Panda and Busted's Charlie Simpson as Rhino.

Now in the middle of its fourth series, the programme has seen shakeups to its scheduling because of the Six Nations.

🎭🎵 Watch TONIGHT as the Final FIVE MASKED SINGERS take to the stage! 🎤🏠 Also returning is OWL A.K.A #LorraineKelly joining as our Guest Detective this week! 🔎🤩 Tune in at 7:15 pm on @ITV @ITVX & @WeAreSTV! 🗼🦗🐟🦶🤖 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/ucd0euQNsJ — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 10, 2024

Who has been unveiled on The Masked Singer so far?





Six celebrities have been unmasked so far on the hit ITV show The Masked Singer with musical icon Dionne Warwick being revealed as Weather in week one.

In week two, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong was found out to be Chicken Caesar before Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas was revealed to be Rat in week three.

Following Shirley Ballas, Bubble Tea was revealed as Absolutely Fabulous star Julia Sawalha while Lorraine Kelly was found out to be the celebrity behind Owl.

Last week, Maypole was unmasked as American singer Melody Thornton.

When will The Masked Singer air tonight amid Six Nations schedule change?





The Masked Singer will air on ITV1, STV and ITVX from 7:15pm before finishing at 8:45pm.

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win will then air until around 9:45pm.