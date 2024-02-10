The star has wanted kids for a long time with his wife now expecting to give birth in June of this year.

He has already told his best friend and presenting co-star Declan Donnelly about the news with him and his wife said to be "beyond delighted" about their first child together.

Anne-Marie, who has two children from a previous marriage, is reported to have had her five-month scan, prompting the ITV couple to share the exciting news after weeks of speculation by the public.

Ant McPartlin 'beyond delighted' to become a first-time father

A source close to the Ant and Dec star told The Sun: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond delighted.

“It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

“When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible.

“To be having a child two years short of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant.

"He’s already a wonderful, doting father to Anne-Marie’s kids, and together they’re going to be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

The pregnancy news comes just three years after the Limitless Win star married at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

Declan Donnelly, who gave his son Joseph the middle name Anthony in tribute to his pal, was his best man.

Anne-Marie formally worked as a personal assistant to Ant's then-wife Lisa Armstrong.

The pair then became close friends before getting together in 2018 after a well-documented marital split.