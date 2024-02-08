Abbington took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, February 8 to congratulate former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Johannes Radebe.

After the success of his memoir JoJo: Finally Home last year, Radebe announced he was moving into the world of movies after a production team snapped up his bestselling book.

After the announcement, Amanda was full of praise and quickly posted a congratulatory message, writing: "Glorious news."

Michelle Visage weighs in on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington's Strictly 'feud' as she calls him the 'toughest pro ever' https://t.co/UElzUfqwUP pic.twitter.com/17j5h3JGUY — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) February 6, 2024

The BBC Sherlock star's time on Strictly Come Dancing was blighted by reports of rows.

The confrontations left Amanda needing treatment for PTSD, it later emerged, and she reportedly demanded rehearsal footage from the studio after quitting.

Abbington played Mary Watson in the BBC drama Sherlock and has appeared in other TV series including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

Commenting on Instagram at the time of her dropping out, she wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring.

“It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them. I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further.

“Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx”

Following the announcement of her departure, Pernice shared a picture on his Instagram of the pair wearing Christmas outfits.

The post read: “Amanda … I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

In her last appearance on the show, Abbington scored 31 for a quick-footed foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac, with judge Motsi Mabuse saying she enjoyed the couple taking the time to show the “beauty of the movement”.