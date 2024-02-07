The Years and Years singer was revealed as the UK's entrant for the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in December during the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Pop superstar Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles over the past decade as well as two number-one albums with his band, Years and Years.

this was very difficult to keep quiet omg !! so excited to announce that I’m the uk's @Eurovision entry for 2024 💕 !!! i’ve wanted to do this for a long long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zvfcjfPeNk — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 16, 2023

He has also starred in a number of TV programmes including the seventh series of Skins and Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

He will follow on from pop singer Mae Muller who represented the UK at Eurovision 2023, held at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, which was won by Sweden's Loreen with the song Tattoo.

Muller came second-to-last with the track, I Wrote A Song.

Olly Alexander releases teaser of Eurovision 2024 song

Alexander on Wednesday (February 7) released a teaser clip giving fans their first glimpse into the song he will be performing at Eurovision 2024, which will be held in Malmo, Sweden.

The new song is called Dizzy and will be released on March 1.

Alexander, on Wednesday, posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "DIZZY my brand new single is coming march 1st !! i actually can’t wait to perform this on the eurovision stage….omg."

Before later posting the teaser clip giving fans a taste of what the song will sound like.

hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! 🤭 oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !! https://t.co/yETPETkzHj pic.twitter.com/kWisQvv1AF — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) February 7, 2024

Along with the teaser clip, Alexander added: "hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !!"

When is Eurovision 2024?





Eurovision 2024 will be held in Malmo, Sweden with the three live finals (two semi-finals and a grand final) taking place on May 7, 9 and 11.

All three live Eurovision 2024 programmes will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.