The stations will be in the DAB+ format and act as extensions of popular channels like Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 3.

There are currently two proposals based around the expansion of Radio 1 with one of these including a station focussed on a wide range of music from the 2000s and 2010s.

The other would see an expanded version of the existing BBC Sounds Radio 1 Dance stream.

This would comprise existing on-demand content and see the introduction of new programmes.

The extension of BBC Radio 2 would see the introduction of a nostalgic station built around music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

This will be fronted by a mixture of Radio 2 presenters and give listeners access to archived concerts, exclusive BBC sessions and interviews.

The Radio 3 expansion will feature a wide range of classical music, both old and new, as well as live and specially recorded music.

The station will aim to champion living composers, including the new generation of artist-composers, according to the BBC.

BBC looking to give 'more choice' to 'underserved' radio listeners in the UK

The BBC said the proposed changes are “a cost-effective way to reach audiences on DAB+ where listening is growing as people move over from FM”.

They will also “give more choice, especially to those who currently are underserved by the BBC, and whom Ofcom have challenged the BBC to do more for”.

However, these plans are subject to the relevant regulatory approvals before any action can be undertaken by the broadcaster.

Lorna Clarke, director of BBC Music, said: “Our stations have captured the history of music in the UK during the past six decades for our audiences, and we now want to give them more choice from the BBC as listening habits are changing.

“Our extensions for Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 3 will allow listeners to deep-dive into more pop and classical genres and periods of music they love the most, uniquely created by the BBC.

“They’ll get a deeper listening experience than what’s available elsewhere, hear brilliant storytelling through our extensive archive, and discover more music to love, whatever their mood.”

As part of these plans, the BBC is also looking to make changes to its BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra service.