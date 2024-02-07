It might be tempting to ignore a dodgy boiler - especially during a cost of living crisis - but ignoring this common boiler 'red flag' could affect your home's warmth but even cost you thousands.

An expert has warned Brits that a low boiler pressure, which is a common culprit behind heating problems, has the potential to cause not only discomfort but also significant money worries if left unaddressed.

James Elston, Director at Boiler Central, said: "Low boiler pressure is more than just a minor inconvenience, it's a silent troublemaker that can wreak havoc on your heating system.

"When boiler pressure consistently dips below the recommended levels, the consequences can be severe."

He added: "Reduced heating performance, skyrocketing energy bills and the risk of damaging internal components are just a few of the headaches homeowners may face.”

Often a sign of an underlying issue, the experts explained that a "low pressure boiler can result in significant repair costs".

"Homeowners must be proactive in addressing this problem and seeking professional advice when needed," Mr Elston said.

Here, he reveals how to tackle low boiler pressure before it leads to costly repairs.

How to tackle a low pressure boiler

Regular checks and balancing acts

Regularly check your boiler's pressure gauge to make sure it's within the recommended range.

The experts note that if you notice a persistent drop, it's time to investigate further.

"A quick pressure check can save you from potential headaches down the line," Mr Elston said.

He continued: "Think of it as giving your boiler a health check."

DIY adjustments

Homeowners can sometimes address low pressure issues on their own.

"If you're comfortable, you can try repressurising the boiler yourself," Mr Elston suggested

The expert went on to say: "Most boilers come with user-friendly instructions and it's a simple task that can make a big difference."

Seek professional guidance

Mr Elston has reminded Brits that not all pressure problems can be fixed with a DIY approach.

The pro has urged homeowners to seek professional help if they are unsure or if the problem persists.

"Boilers are complex systems and it's always better to have a qualified technician assess the situation," he said.

The expert stated: “A small investment in a service call can save you from thousands of pounds worth of major repair bills further down the line.”

Preventive maintenance advice

Many boiler companies including Boiler Central offer customers preventive maintenance tips to keep pressure problems at bay.

The expert recommends regular servicing, bleeding radiators and checking for leaks are part of their recommended routine.

"Prevention is key. Regular maintenance ensures your boiler operates at its best, preventing issues before they escalate," Mr Elston said.

He added: "A vigilant approach to boiler pressure issues can save not only on repair costs but also promise a warm and comfortable home throughout the colder months.

"Remember, a well-maintained boiler is a reliable one."