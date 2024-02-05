The supermarket giant, previously owned by Walmart, will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multimillion-pound investment. The business said it wants to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.

Asda purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.

The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.

Since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021, Asda has been expanding into the rapidly growing £40 billion convenience and £60 billion food-to-go markets.

This is the full list of new Asda stores opening this month:

Reading Road, Yateley

Bridge Road, Maidenhead

Plymouth Road, Plymouth

Brighton Road, Horley

Boroughbridge Road, York

Highcross Road, Rogerstone

Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy

Bow Road, London

York Road, York

Bradford Road, Liversedge

Stockport Road, Stockport

Wolverhampton Road, Stafford

Hinckley Road, Leicester

Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

County Road, Ormskirk

Eccleshall Road, Stafford

Stow Hill, Newport

Berkeley Avenue, Reading

Northampton Road, Bicester

Lunts Heath Road, Halton

Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn

Barrack Road, Christchurch, Dorset

Harrogate Road, Leeds

Forfar Road, Dundee

Reading Road, Reading

Dunstable Road, Luton

Stoke Road, Uttoxeter

The Boulevard, Nelson Road, Worthing

J49 M4 Motorway, LLanedi, Pontarddulais, Swansea

Worcester Road, Worcester

Dewsbury Road, Leeds

Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port

High Street, Solihull Lodge, Shirley

Beach Road, North Shields

Grove Road, Basingstoke

Main Street, Isle of Skye

Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough

Old Mount Road, Dunball, Bridgwater

Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

Murdoch Road, Pride Park, Derby

Ledbury Road, Ross on Wye

Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood

Aylestone Road, Leicester

Gosport Road, Fareham

Ivy Cross, Shaftesbury

Blackpool Road, Preston

Barrack Road, Newcastle

London Road, Waterlooville

Bearsden Road, Glasgow

Newmarket, Louth

St Helens Linkway, St Helens

Church Street, Connahs Quay

Pershore Road, Birmingham

Chester Road, Mold, Clwyd

Chichester Road, Bognor Regis

Bridge Retail Park, Thomas Jones Way, Runcorn

Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn

Ashley Road, Poole, Dorset

Aigburth Road, Liverpool

Stratford Road, Birmingham

A1 South Bound, Grantham

Front Street, Whickham

Warrington Road, Liverpool

Junction A5156/AA534, Wrexham

Newbiggin Road, Ashington, Northumberland

Tarvin Road, Chester

Jack Mills Way, Shavington, Crewe

Clockhouse Lane, Feltham

Owen Road, Lancaster

St Peters Bridge, Burton on Trent

Llantrisant Road, Cardiff

Regents Road, Morecambe

Westend, Guisborough, Cleveland

Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, Fife

Gunnels Wood S/Stn, Arlington Business Park, Whittle Way

Abbey View, B4083, Pershore

Linacre Lane, Sefton

Winwick Road, Warrington

Weldon Road, Corby

Watling Street, Norton Canes, Cannock

A479 Llyswen, Brecon, Powys

Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys

The Broadway, Sunderland

235 High St, Blackwood

Scarisbrick New Road, Southport

Powick Road, Birmingham

Ashby Gateway, Nottingham Road, Ashby de la Zouch

A34 Stone Road, Hanford, Stoke on Trent

Winter Zelston, Blandford Forum, Dorset

Jct 2, M54 Wolverhampton, Stafford Rd

Wolverhampton Road, Walsall

Bell Street, Princes Risborough

Stockton Road, Seaham, Durham

Scarborough Road, Bridlington

Walkden Road, Manchester

London Road, Petersfield

Charminster Road, Bournemouth

Belmont Circle, Harrow

Hadley Park east, Telford

Almond Brook Road, Wigan

Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Littlefair Road, Hull

Sproughton Road, Ipswich

A40, Carmarthen, Dyfed

Kerse Road, Stirling

Durham Road, Sunderland

Downshire Way, Bracknell

Hagley Road, Dudley

Lancaster Road, Carnforth

Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“Our teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.

The retailer said stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.

Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

Many of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.