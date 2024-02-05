Asda is set to open 110 new stores in the UK this month as it aims to reach 1,000 shops across the country.
The supermarket giant, previously owned by Walmart, will convert 109 Co-op and EG Group convenience sites to Asda Express stores as part of a multimillion-pound investment. The business said it wants to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.
Asda plans to turn all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Express stores by the end of March.
Asda purchased 132 fuel forecourts and convenience stores from Co-op and EG in August 2022 for £438 million. The acquisition was approved in June 2023 after Asda agreed to sell 13 sites to meet competition requirements.
The supermarket had converted 259 locations by the end of January.
Since its acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021, Asda has been expanding into the rapidly growing £40 billion convenience and £60 billion food-to-go markets.
This is the full list of new Asda stores opening this month:
- Reading Road, Yateley
- Bridge Road, Maidenhead
- Plymouth Road, Plymouth
- Brighton Road, Horley
- Boroughbridge Road, York
- Highcross Road, Rogerstone
- Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy
- Bow Road, London
- York Road, York
- Bradford Road, Liversedge
- Stockport Road, Stockport
- Wolverhampton Road, Stafford
- Hinckley Road, Leicester
- Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury
- County Road, Ormskirk
- Eccleshall Road, Stafford
- Stow Hill, Newport
- Berkeley Avenue, Reading
- Northampton Road, Bicester
- Lunts Heath Road, Halton
- Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn
- Barrack Road, Christchurch, Dorset
- Harrogate Road, Leeds
- Forfar Road, Dundee
- Reading Road, Reading
- Dunstable Road, Luton
- Stoke Road, Uttoxeter
- The Boulevard, Nelson Road, Worthing
- J49 M4 Motorway, LLanedi, Pontarddulais, Swansea
- Worcester Road, Worcester
- Dewsbury Road, Leeds
- Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port
- High Street, Solihull Lodge, Shirley
- Beach Road, North Shields
- Grove Road, Basingstoke
- Main Street, Isle of Skye
- Cargo Fleet Lane, Middlesbrough
- Old Mount Road, Dunball, Bridgwater
- Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry
- Murdoch Road, Pride Park, Derby
- Ledbury Road, Ross on Wye
- Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood
- Aylestone Road, Leicester
- Gosport Road, Fareham
- Ivy Cross, Shaftesbury
- Blackpool Road, Preston
- Barrack Road, Newcastle
- London Road, Waterlooville
- Bearsden Road, Glasgow
- Newmarket, Louth
- St Helens Linkway, St Helens
- Church Street, Connahs Quay
- Pershore Road, Birmingham
- Chester Road, Mold, Clwyd
- Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
- Bridge Retail Park, Thomas Jones Way, Runcorn
- Hallwood Link Road South, Runcorn
- Ashley Road, Poole, Dorset
- Aigburth Road, Liverpool
- Stratford Road, Birmingham
- A1 South Bound, Grantham
- Front Street, Whickham
- Warrington Road, Liverpool
- Junction A5156/AA534, Wrexham
- Newbiggin Road, Ashington, Northumberland
- Tarvin Road, Chester
- Jack Mills Way, Shavington, Crewe
- Clockhouse Lane, Feltham
- Owen Road, Lancaster
- St Peters Bridge, Burton on Trent
- Llantrisant Road, Cardiff
- Regents Road, Morecambe
- Westend, Guisborough, Cleveland
- Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes, Fife
- Gunnels Wood S/Stn, Arlington Business Park, Whittle Way
- Abbey View, B4083, Pershore
- Linacre Lane, Sefton
- Winwick Road, Warrington
- Weldon Road, Corby
- Watling Street, Norton Canes, Cannock
- A479 Llyswen, Brecon, Powys
- Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys
- The Broadway, Sunderland
- 235 High St, Blackwood
- Scarisbrick New Road, Southport
- Powick Road, Birmingham
- Ashby Gateway, Nottingham Road, Ashby de la Zouch
- A34 Stone Road, Hanford, Stoke on Trent
- Winter Zelston, Blandford Forum, Dorset
- Jct 2, M54 Wolverhampton, Stafford Rd
- Wolverhampton Road, Walsall
- Bell Street, Princes Risborough
- Stockton Road, Seaham, Durham
- Scarborough Road, Bridlington
- Walkden Road, Manchester
- London Road, Petersfield
- Charminster Road, Bournemouth
- Belmont Circle, Harrow
- Hadley Park east, Telford
- Almond Brook Road, Wigan
- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
- Littlefair Road, Hull
- Sproughton Road, Ipswich
- A40, Carmarthen, Dyfed
- Kerse Road, Stirling
- Durham Road, Sunderland
- Downshire Way, Bracknell
- Hagley Road, Dudley
- Lancaster Road, Carnforth
Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.
“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.
“Our teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”
Asda Express stores will offer a wide range of products, including both branded and own-label products.
The retailer said stores will cater to various customer needs, such as quick essential shopping for items like bread and milk, lunch on the go, or preparing dinner from scratch.
Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.
Many of these stores will be located in southern England, an area where Asda has traditionally had less presence.
