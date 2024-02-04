The BBC show sees members of the public be surprised by McIntrye as they’re nominated by their nearest and dearest.

Those who are successful will feature on the show whether this is in an ambitious new stunt or they could be given the chance to perform as the Unexpected Star of the Show if they’re a talented performer.

The BBC urges anyone nominating a loved one to keep the nomination a secret as all options will mean they will be surprised on the show.

Michael McIntyre is back with his Big Show and wants your (secret) nominations! For more information and to apply follow this link: https://t.co/HEUKD1XAD3 @BBCOne @McInTweet pic.twitter.com/8gxp3pWGZH — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) February 3, 2024

How to nominate your loved one to be surprised on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

All nominations can be submitted via the BBC website.

Unexpected Star of the Show

If you know someone who is a talented performer, you can nominate them to take centre stage and show the nation their talent.

Big Show Audience Surprise

Michael is looking for people to surprise family, friends or workmates for “the surprise of a lifetime”.

Do you know someone who would react brilliantly to Michael and the Big Show team surprising them? If you do, you can nominate them via the BBC website.

Unexpected Young Star of the Show

If you know a young person who has a phenomenal musical talent, you can secretly nominate them for a surprise.

Anyone who submits a nomination must be aged 18 years or over and have the permission of the nominee’s parent or guardian to go ahead with the nomination.

The deadline for nominations is Friday November 1, 2024.