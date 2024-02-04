From Death in Paradise to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, there are plenty of shows available to watch including older series and documentaries.

Here’s what you can expect to become available on BBC iPlayer this week (February 3-10).

Everything coming to BBC iPlayer this week

Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise fans can look forward to the 100th episode of the show.

“I think people are going to love it as well as be worried”



The #DeathInParadise cast tease their dramatic 100th episode ahead of a brand new series, with Neville facing his biggest decision yet...



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/KgW0BwbJur pic.twitter.com/9UGSENObD1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 30, 2024

The team have more murders to solve on the Caribbean Island of Saint Marie and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) celebrates 50 years of police service.

Patterson will also come face to face with a surprising enemy in the new episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World

RuPaul invites Drag Race glamazons from around the world to compete against celebrated UK Drag Racers.

They’ll compete for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World and for the first time on Drag Race UK, the winner will take home a cash prize.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World will be available to watch on iPlayer from Friday, February 9.

...YES to this being the last Friday without #DragRaceUK vs The World 🤭🌍 pic.twitter.com/gFXjlAADdQ — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 2, 2024

Our Flag Means Death

New episodes of Our Flag Means Death will arrive on BBC iPlayer from Monday, February 5.

The second series will see Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi star.

The show is a period comedy loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered 18th-century aristocrat who abandoned a life of privilege to become a pirate.

Stede struggles to find a new purpose in the Republic of Pirates as he attempts to adjust to life without wealth until he meets a powerful new foe.

Six Nations 2024

Rugby fans can continue watching the action on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, February 10 as Scotland take on France.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm with the BBC coverage starting an hour earlier at 1.15pm.

The match will take place at Murrayfield Stadium.

MOBO Awards 2024

The annual MOBO Awards will return this year with the awards ceremony being available to watch on iPlayer from Friday, February 9.

The awards celebrate black music, culture and excellence with live performances and collaborations in Sheffield. Standout talent from music, film and sport present prizes to the successful acts.

In case you missed it, there are plenty of new and returning shows that have recently been added to BBC iPlayer, including Domino Day, series 18 of The Apprentice, The Traitors Australia and more.