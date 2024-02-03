In tonight’s episode, Dippy Egg, Eifel Tower and Maypole were in the bottom three.

The identities of two masked singers, Dippy Egg and Maypole, were revealed as the characters were both eliminated from the show.

Dippy Egg changed the tone to a more emotional one as they performed Moon River sung by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Jonathan Ross said he never thought he would be “emotionally moved by a singing egg” before guessing it could be Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie.

Rita Ora praised it as the “best vocals” she felt the character had done before heading down the breakfast radio show root by thinking it was radio presenter Johnny Vaughan.

Who was Dippy Egg and Maypole? Latest people to be eliminated from The Masked Singer revealed

Dippy Egg was found to be Nicky Campbell who is now eliminated from the ITV show.

Davina McCall was shocked to see it was her friend Campbell as the pair have worked together for 13 years and she didn't recognise his voice as he sang.

Both McCall and Campbell became emotional during the episode.

The broadcaster was the first character to be revealed in tonight's episode and performed one last time.

Presenter Nicky Campbell was Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Maypole was revealed to be one member of the Pussycat Dolls Melody Thornton and she is now eliminated from the ITV show.

Thornton performed one of Rita Ora's songs this week - Let You Love Me.

Ora thanked her for singing the track and incorrectly guessed it could be former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt before Maypole was revealed.

Judge Jonathan Ross joked that it was the “best version” he had heard before offering up Zara Larsson as a suggestion.

Davina McCall also thought it could be a Pussycat Doll but opted for Ashley Roberts instead while Mo Gilligan held to his previous guess of singer Katy B.

This week’s guest judge Sir Lenny Henry thought it might be US singer Janelle Monae.

The double elimination tonight brings the remaining contestants down to five.

Air Fryer, Bigfoot, Piranha, Cricket and Eifel Tower are all through to the semi-final of the competition.

The show, which is currently in its fifth series in the UK, is judged by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall. There are sometimes guest judges too.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday from around 7pm.