The ITV show sees celebrities perform in a variety of costumes and the celebrity judges and viewers at home try to guess who is behind the mask before they are revealed.

While guesses are varied, some viewers think the celebrity behind the mask is comedian and presenter Alex Brooker.

The Bigfoot costume is thought to be a link to Brooker being an amputee - he had his leg amputated when he was a baby and now wears a prosthetic leg.

Bigfoot sports a bandaged foot and is always seen holding one crutch.

ITV viewers guess Bigfoot is Alex Brooker

With this in mind and the other clues picked up during the series, some fans believe it's Brooker behind the mask.

Each week, viewers take to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to pitch their guesses.

One tweeted: "#maskedsingeruk bigfoot even nods like enthusiastically like Alex Brooker, and you can tell he's silently chuckling"

With a laughing face emoji, another said: "The face of the costume even looks like Alex Brooker somehow #MaskedSingerUK"

A third said: "I'm sticking with Alex Brooker for Bigfoot because of the Last Leg clues last week and I feel like the cast is a nod to him being an amputee #MaskedSingerUK"