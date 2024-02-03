The Masked Singer's latest episode aired tonight (February 3) and viewers are convinced they know which celebrity is hiding behind the Bigfoot mask.
The ITV show sees celebrities perform in a variety of costumes and the celebrity judges and viewers at home try to guess who is behind the mask before they are revealed.
While guesses are varied, some viewers think the celebrity behind the mask is comedian and presenter Alex Brooker.
The Bigfoot costume is thought to be a link to Brooker being an amputee - he had his leg amputated when he was a baby and now wears a prosthetic leg.
#BIGFOOT stomped their way into our hearts! 🦶🎤 What an out-STANDING performance! #MaskedSingerUK! pic.twitter.com/2pz7KTRlcN— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 3, 2024
Bigfoot sports a bandaged foot and is always seen holding one crutch.
ITV viewers guess Bigfoot is Alex Brooker
With this in mind and the other clues picked up during the series, some fans believe it's Brooker behind the mask.
Each week, viewers take to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to pitch their guesses.
Recommended reading:
- Winner of The Masked Singer revealed as series comes to an end
- The Masked Singer's new series is 'the best' yet, says host Joel Dommett
- See who won The Masked Singer: I’m A Celebrity Special on ITV - what a surprise
One tweeted: "#maskedsingeruk bigfoot even nods like enthusiastically like Alex Brooker, and you can tell he's silently chuckling"
With a laughing face emoji, another said: "The face of the costume even looks like Alex Brooker somehow #MaskedSingerUK"
A third said: "I'm sticking with Alex Brooker for Bigfoot because of the Last Leg clues last week and I feel like the cast is a nod to him being an amputee #MaskedSingerUK"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel