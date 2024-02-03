You might recognise Billingham from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins as well as the celebrity version which sees people take on SAS tasks and challenges.

Now though, he’ll travel across the UK shadowing the forces using covert intelligence, surveillance and disruption to target anti-social crime such as fly-tipping, theft and environmental crimes, all of which are on the rise.

Billingham will follow multiple police forces, local councils and trading standards to see what tactics they are applying to their investigations.

He will also find out how they are honing their techniques and improving their skills to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Viewers can expect to see Billy speak to victims of some of the crimes the programme is exposing and he’ll meet some of the local community who have helped solve cases.

Every episode will see the teams that Billy follows plan and execute an elaborate sting operation.

Billy said: “It’s incredible to see that police forces and enforcement teams are now adapting SAS techniques to catch criminals. It’s been great to shadow and help them develop techniques to put criminals behind bars.

“There is so much time that goes into these sting operations, and to see live results with a build up to the catching of these unscrupulous individuals will be a real thrill for audiences. I’m excited to be a part of this brilliant series.”

Double Act’s Larry Walford, executive producer for the series, said: “This is a great new lens on crimefighting and Billy is an energetic and enthusiastic presenter who brings a huge amount of gravitas to the series from his past experiences in the SAS”.

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak commissioning, said: “SAS: Catching the Criminals will be a brilliant new addition to our schedule, with a dynamic, immersive premise that grabbed us right away.

“We know viewers will be as intrigued as we were to gain such an unprecedented insight into the techniques used by police forces and enforcement services across the UK as they bring wrongdoers to account.”

Lindsay Bradbury, commissioning editor, adds: “Billy’s expertise in the SAS and the techniques he will use and teach the forces will surprise the audiences – and the criminals.”

When will the series air?





SAS: Catching the Criminals will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer this year with the release date unconfirmed so far.

The series will be made out of Double Act’s new regional hub in Birmingham.