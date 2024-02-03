Airing its sixth episode of the 2024 series, celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora will be returning alongside special guest Lenny Henry.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the Masked Singer sees celebrities take to the stage and sing as guests have to work out who’s under the mask.

Previous winners of the ITV show have included Girls Alouds, Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Natalie Imbruglia as Panda and Busted’s Charlie Simpson as Rhino.

Now in its fourth series, guessing is well and truly underway as judges find out who’s behind the mask.

Who has been unveiled so far in The Masked Singer?





So five celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer, with week one revealing that musical icon Dionne Warwick was Weather.

Week two was Pointless host Alexander Armstrong under the Chicken Caesar costume and week three was Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas behind Rat.

Following Shirley Ballas, Bubble Tea was revealed as Absolutely Fabulous star Julia Sawalha.

Last week, ITV star and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was revealed as the celebrity under Owl.

When is The Masked Singer on today?





The Masked Singer will air at an earlier time today due to a Six Nations match taking place earlier in the day.

Instead of its usual 7pm slot, the ITV was air at 6.25pm but will still be on ITV1 and ITVX.

Today’s Six Nations match will see Italy and England take their opening match of the 2024 season at t Stadio Olimpico in Rome.