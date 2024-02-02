The long-awaited news for viewers comes as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left ITV's flagship programme within the space of a year in 2023.

Phillip left in May, whilst Holly exited in October - the duo had been presenting This Morning for more than 10 years together.

Since then, numerous famous faces from Rylan Clark to Josie Gibson have stepped in instead.

Who are the new presenters of This Morning?





However, it’s been reported that Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will now become the permanent presenters of the show, according to The Mirror.

Cat previously guest presented This Morning for three days back in November alongside Rylan and Craig Doyle.

Meanwhile, Ben who is currently best known for his roles on Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point, is set to swap morning shows on ITV.

In the past he has also been the popular face of GMTV and Channel 4’s The Bigger Breakfast as well as Ninja Warrior, Xtra Factor and What’s Cooking?

It’s thought the pair will host Monday to Thursday during term time, whilst Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are expected to continue as the programme’s regular Friday and school holiday presenters.

An insider said: “The cat’s out of the bag - they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March.

"Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa.

"Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids’ TV, although she’s been over in the US for a long time."

They added: “Back in the 90s and early 2000s, when she worked with Ant and Dec on SMTV Live, she was very warm and funny so it’s hoped they can recreate some of that magic together.

"People were very impressed with her guest presenting stint last year alongside Rylan and thankfully the timing has all come together. Everyone is delighted.”

