Channel 4 has reportedly confirmed that the new series will begin later this month and will air during its usual Friday night slots.

Gogglebox recently took a short break after Christmas but will be back for its 23rd season – it first landed on our TV screens in 2013.

When will Gogglebox be back on TV in 2024?





The broadcaster revealed the new series of Gogglebox will air on Friday, February 16, according to Digital Spy.

Who is in Gogglebox 2024?





The cast which usually features the likes of siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford and married couple Mary Killen and Giles Wood is yet to be revealed ahead of the February launch.

In series 22, Elaine and Seb who are mother and son joined to replace Stephen Lustig-Webb and his husband Daniel.

After his departure, Stephen announced he would be taking part in Dancing on Ice on ITV1 but later had to withdraw due to injury.

Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies aged 75 after a ‘long illness’

The news of Gogglebox returning comes days after it was announced former cast member Pat Webb had sadly died at the age of 75.

She appeared alongside her son Stephen during seasons 10 to 12.

Stephen posted a tribute to his late mum on Instagram, saying: “Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum,” along with a red love heart emoji.

In a statement on social media, @c4Gogglebox commented: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness. Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen.

“Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family. Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on Friday, February 16.