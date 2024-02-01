David & Jay's Touring Toolshed began on Monday, January 22 on BBC Two with episodes continuing throughout the week.

The pair are hitting the road in their Touring Toolshed to help members of the public, professional makers, and enthusiasts take their crafts to the “next level.”

In the series for 2024, David and Jay park up their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals, to meet some of the most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers – as well as people who could use a little help.

The BBC added: “British people have always had an appetite for rolling up their sleeves and making, and this heart-warming new series will reveal a lesser-known side to one of TV’s best-loved faces, as Sir David Jason teams up with Jay Blades MBE to reveal his life-long passion for creating and fixing things.”

Why isn’t David & Jay's Touring Toolshed airing on Wednesday?





But just as fans are getting used to tuning in on weekday evenings at 6.30pm, there will be no episode of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed on Wednesday, February 7.

This is because Match of the Day Live will be covering the Africa Cup of Nations on BBC Two as the first semi-final kicks off at 5pm – the coverage will be on TV from 4.30pm until 7pm.

It’s been reported Wednesday’s episode will air on Saturday, February 10 from 5.50pm instead.

When is David & Jay's Touring Toolshed on BBC Two next week?





Monday, February 5: 6.30pm

Tuesday, February 6: 6.30pm

Wednesday, February 7: no episode will air due to Africa Cup of Nations

Thursday, February 8: 6.30pm

Friday, February 9: 6.30pm

Saturday, February 10: 5.50pm

The programme has already become a hit with BBC viewers, as one posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Loved it… My husband and Brother in law saw them at the Kelsall Steam and Vintage Rally. Sadly I missed out darn it.”

“Loved it. It was brilliant. Clearly a fabulous relationship between you both,” wrote another.

This fan commented: “I absolutely loved it very good and interesting at the same time, two great legends in one place.”

“First class viewing..loved it,” complimented this person.

This account tweeted: “Loved it. In a world of absolute chaos it was a lovely quiet calm programme to watch. Love the team transforming redundant aircraft parts!”

Catch up on all previous episodes of David & Jay's Touring Toolshed on BBC iPlayer now.