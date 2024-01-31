The broadcaster is said to be working on a new show called Second Chance which will bring together former partners to see if they can fall in love again.

This comes as producers begin casting for potential participants across the UK.

ITV bosses look to bring ex-partners back together in new Love Island-inspired show

An ITV insider close to production told The Sun: “Exes are big businesses for reality bookers. They not only bring the possibility of romance, they almost always guarantee drama.

“Viewers have grown tired of the cheesy boy-meets-girl plot lines and exes spice things up.

“There’s a reason Ex On The Beach has lasted 13 seasons for MTV, to date.

"And All Stars has proven ITV’s Love Island viewers love a messy break-up, as producers continue to pile former squeezes in the villa.

"Second Chance is not yet confirmed to run on ITV but they’ll have first refusal as it’s an ITV Studios project and is being made by the Love Island team at Lifted Entertainment.”

Casting call issued for ITV series inspired by Love Island

The casting call released by producers reads: “Want to win back your ex? Did you cheat and want a second chance?

"A major entertainment service is currently seeking singles who want to explore the possibility of rekindling a meaningful relationship.”

The new show has also been compared to MTV's Ex On The Beach which also sees exes re-paired to see if their relationship can be repaired.