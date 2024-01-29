The 53-year-old who was recently revealed as Chicken Caesar on ITV’s The Masked Singer presented his first series of the BBC One game show without author Richard Osman in October 2022.

Richard announced his departure back in April 2022 after 1,300 episodes.

But now Alexander will be back once more, along with a variety of famous faces.

Commenting on his return, he said: “I can't wait to get my teeth into a new run of Pointless with all these brilliant people.

“I'm so enjoying glancing over to the desk to find so many fabulous faces looking back and furnishing me, and our lovely viewers, with facts.”

Contestants will be appearing in their couples to battle it out on the quiz show by answering general knowledge questions with the aim of finding the most obscure answers to score low (or pointless) to win the cash prize.

Who are the new co-hosts on Pointless? Meet the celebrities

Are any of your favourite celebrities co-hosting the new series of Pointless on BBC One? (Image: BBC)

From comedians to Strictly Come Dancing stars, joining Alexander throughout the new series includes:

Mel Giedroyc – comedian and former Great British Bake Off presenter

Liza Tarbuck – actress, comedian and presenter

Chris Ramsey – comedian

Gok Wan – fashion icon, presenter, author and chef

Anita Rani – TV presenter and Countryfile star

Gabby Logan – sports presenter

Josh Widdicombe – comedian and presenter

Phil Wang – comedian

Hugh Dennis – comedian, Mock the Week and Outnumbered star

Ellie Taylor – actress and Strictly star

Rob Rinder – criminal barrister and presenter

Desiree Burch – American actress and comedian

Laura Turner, executive producer at Remarkable Entertainment, added: “We're so excited to welcome more incredible names to this new era for Pointless.

“With Xander at the helm and all these new co-hosts we are in for a real treat. I can't wait to see these guys get comfy behind the desk and deliver some top-notch facts to the nation.”

How to apply for Pointless on BBC One

Unfortunately, applications for Pointless on BBC One are currently closed.

But if you think you have what it takes to show off your general knowledge on Pointless to bring home some life-changing money, keep checking the Pointless Facebook page to be the first to know when they are next open.

What time is Pointless on in the UK?





You can watch Pointless on weekdays on BBC One from 5.15pm, all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.