Deal or No Deal returned to UK television screens in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX after a seven year hiatus with Stephen Mulhern taking on the role of host.

The UK version of the game show previously ran on Channel 4 from 2005 to 2016 with Noel Edmonds as host.

Deal or New Deal renewed for another series on ITV

The return of Deal or No Deal on ITV proved a success for the broadcaster with nearly 14 million viewers tuning in to the show across all devices, while it has also been streamed a further five million times.

ITV revealed on Monday (January 29) it has recommissioned the show for another series with Mulhern to return as host as a new batch of contestants prepare to go head to head with the notorious Banker.

Deal or No Deal returns to ITV1 and ITVX



The successful launch of Deal or No Deal saw the critically acclaimed series reach close to a staggering 14 million viewers (13.7m) across all devices. The series has been streamed 5 million times.#dealornodeal@ITV @stephenmulhern… pic.twitter.com/8I948fC2xP — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 29, 2024

The new series of Deal or No Deal will not only see contestants from the public opening the iconic red boxes as they try to win a life-changing cash prize but will also include four celebrity specials.

Mulhern said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens.

"The response has been incredible and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. I loved it!

"The contestants were a fantastic bunch facing the banker and our new batch of players need to hold their nerve if they want to walk away with the huge jackpot!

"It's such a phenomenal show and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can't wait to get back to that studio!”

How to apply for the new series of Deal or No Deal

If you would like the opportunity to take on the Banker in Deal or No Deal all you need to do is apply online via the Deal or No Deal website here.

RECOMMENDED READING:

At the time of publication, applications for the new series of the show weren't open.

But ITV added: "Casting will be open soon."

So be sure to keep your eye on the Deal or No Deal website for updates.

You can catch up on the last series of Deal or No Deal now on ITVX.