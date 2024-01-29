The cupboard essential can help you achieve a clean home as experts share five ways you can use coffee grounds as a cleaning product.

With just water or oil, coffee can be mixed and used to cover any scuffs and marks from wardrobes and other wooden furniture.

It can also be used a natural scrub when removing grease stains from the oven or your pots and pans.

Here’s how you can use coffee around the house, according to cleaning experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk.

5 ways to use coffee when cleaning your home

Wardrobes

If you have scuffs on fitted wardrobes or other wooden furniture, you can use coffee grounds to help cover them.

Make a thick paste with coffee grounds and water or oil and apply to any scratch marks.

Then leave it to sit for around 15 minutes before wiping it off and buffing the wood dry.

Oven

Mix used coffee grounds with a small amount of water to create a thick paste - this can be used on the surfaces of your oven to remove stains and grease build up.

Leave the coffee to sit for 30 minutes and then wipe with a damp cloth.

If you have a lingering coffee smell in your kitchen after trying this, turn your oven on for 20 minutes at 100C.

Pots and pans

Do you have stubborn oily and greasy stains on your pots and pans? Coffee grounds have a coarse texture so can help you remove them.

When you wash up your pots and pans, add a tablespoon of coffee grounds and gently scour away with a soft sponge so you can use it as a natural scrub.

Carpet cleaner

Sprinkle a generous amount of dry coffee grounds on your carpets and rugs to get rid of any bad smells.

Let the coffee sit for several hours and use a vacuum cleaner to clean the coffee grounds away.

Grout cleaner

Mix used coffee grounds and water together to create a thick paste and scrub the mixture into the grout on the tiles of your kitchen or bathroom with an old toothbrush.

The abrasive texture of coffee will help lift the dirt.