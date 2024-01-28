Dornan, who hails from Norther Ireland, appeared on the most recent edition of Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4.

During the show he spoke about everything from how fear inspires him on set and how his parents met, to his first acting role and his big passions at school.

You can hear the full interview with Jamie Dornan on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs here.

Jamie Dornan reveals he went into hiding after release of Fifty Shades of Grey

Dornan is a well-known actor all over the world having appeared in movies including Belfast and TV series like BBC's The Fall and The Tourist.

Jamie Dornan recently starred alongside Danielle Macdonald in the second season of BBC series The Tourist. (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

But its his role as business tycoon Christian Grey in the film adaptation of E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey novels that Dornan is arguably most well-known for.

He co-starred alongside Dakota Johnson (who is soon to star in new Marvel movie - Madame Web) who played Grey's love interest turned wife Anastasia Steele in the movies directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The first movie was released in 2015 and was followed up by sequels Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) due to its popularity with fans and at the box office.

Dornan said despite the popularity of the movies among fans it wasn't as well received by the critics.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, he said: "I think I hid [when the reviews came out].

"Coming off the back of career-altering nominations for The Fall and BAFTA nominations and all this sort of madness that The Fall brought, to just ridicule almost.

"Actually we [with his wife Millie] went down to Sam and Aaron’s [Sam’s husband] place and they weren’t there and they let us have their place in the country and we hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world for a bit and then came out the other side.

"[It] made so much money so two and three were greenlit overnight and it’s a strange thing because there’s a bit of ridicule here and I’m now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come!”

RECOMMENDED READING:

Reflecting on his work since, he added there aren't many reviews that don't mention his work in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Laughing, Dornan said: "A lot of reviews are like, ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great.’ Give us a chance!"

Does he regret playing the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise?

He added: "No, regret that I did them? No.”