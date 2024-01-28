Whether it be a rom-com, a widely acclaimed drama, or whichever latest superhero is making its big-screen debut, there is plenty of choice for all. Not forgetting the kids either!

A trip to the cinema - or pictures - is a novel British pastime which, despite the surge of streaming platforms, will never seem to die out.

Whether you go with friends or family, or indeed alone, a cinema can offer you the greatest form of escapism for a few hours.

Witness the human experience through the eyes of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' wonderfully weird #POORTHINGS 🧠



An award-winning tale of self-discovery. See it now 👉 https://t.co/L1f540ex9u pic.twitter.com/x9aVolGu73 — Cineworld (@cineworld) January 28, 2024

That said, the prices are certainly making regular trips a bit harder. Want to get a large Ice Blast? Consider a bank loan.

This is why a lot of cinemagoers regularly take their own food and drink to sit with during a film, but did you know some cinemas have strict rules on this? Here we take a look:

Vue

Vue does not allow customers to bring any hot food or any alcoholic drinks. Aside from this, though, "if film fans would prefer, they can bring in their own cold snacks and non-alcoholic drinks".

Odeon

Similarly, Odeon visitors are prohibited from bringing any heated food, "pungent food", or alcoholic drinks. Additionally, the Odeon Islington Luxe & Dine, in London, does not allow you to take your own food.

Cineworld

Cineworld's website says it "has a strict NO HOT FOOD OR ALCOHOL policy", adding: "We reserve the right to refuse customers entry into the screens with hot food or alcohol bought outside the premises. All our cinemas display the necessary signage, advising customers of this policy".

Get ready to take flight... we're flying away with Migration on February 2!🐥🕊



Book your tickets to see Migration at ODEON and you could win a family adventure to New York!🤩📲 https://t.co/mQfla0YBHw pic.twitter.com/yhDsTDR163 — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) January 28, 2024

Showcase

Showcase, which has just 17 cinemas in the UK, said it does not allow guests to bring "hot food, alcoholic beverages and drinks in glass containers into our buildings".

Everyman

Everyman cinemas have a blanket ban on guests bringing their snacks or beverages.

A spokesperson said: "Please note that only food and drink bought within the cinema is allowed to be taken into the screen."