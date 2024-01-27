The Six Nations tournament kicks off on Friday (February 2) with last year's winners Ireland tacking on France (match to be aired on ITV1 at 7.15pm).

But it's the two fixtures on Saturday (February 3) that are set to cause a major change in the schedules for BBC One and ITV1 with several shows being cancelled and others to air at different times.

BBC One and ITV1 shows affected by schedule change due to Six Nations

Two Guinness Six Nations games will be aired on Saturday (February 3) - one on BBC One and the other on ITV1.

ITV1 will host the Six Nations fixture between Italy and England which will air at 1.30pm, with coverage set to conclude at 4.30pm, according to the Freeview TV Guide.

While BBC One will broadcast the Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland at 4pm, with coverage set to conclude at 7.10pm.

These matches will impact major shows like Gladiators, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, The Masked Singer and Wheel of Fortune.

We have rounded up all the changes below so you know when to tune in to your favourite shows on Saturday (February 3).

BBC One

The Six Nations fixture on BBC One is set to cause the cancellation of The Weakest Link and Pointless Celebrities on BBC One on Saturday (February 3), according to Radio Times.

While the following shows will be broadcast at later time slots:

Gladiators - will air at 7.10pm rather than 5.50pm

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - will air at 8.10pm rather than 6.50pm

Casualty - will air at 9.10pm

ITV1

Meanwhile, over in ITV1, the Italy v England match will see a number of shows moved forward half an hour on the TV schedule.

This will result in changes to the following programmes:

Wheel Of Fortune - will air at 5.25pm instead of 6pm

The Masked Singer - will air at 6.25pm instead of 7pm

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win - will air at 8pm instead of 8.30pm

It'll Be Alright on the Night (new episode) - will air at 9pm

To see the full TV schedule for Saturday (February 3) see the Freeview website.