Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross were back once again as they attempted to guess the celebrities behind the mask.

Rita Ora returned to the panel this week after missing last week's episode, when she was replaced by Jennifer Saunders.

British pop singer Ellie Goulding - known for songs including Burn and Love Me Like You Do - also joined the panel on Saturday night, while Joel Dommet was also back as host.

Saturday's show saw performances from characters including Maypole, Dippy Egg, Cricket and Owl.

While guesses across the night included the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Emily Blunt, Lemar, Macy Gray and Seal.

Who was eliminated from The Masked Singer UK 2024?





After all characters had performed the crowd had their say as to who they wanted to save, with the two with the least amount of votes facing The Masked Singer judges.

After the crowd vote, Owl and Eiffel Tower were left.

The celebrity judges then elected to save Eiffel Tower meaning Owl was unmasked.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was revealed as the celebrity behind the Owl costume and was eliminated from The Masked Singer UK 2024.

Following the reveal, host Dommet said: "This might be one of the best reveals we've ever had on the show."

Rita Ora returns to The Masked Singer quashing fan theory

Rita Ora was back on The Masked Singer panel this week having missed last week's show.

She has missed several shows throughout the 2024 series of The Masked Singer.

She has been replaced on the panel by the likes of Saunders, Olly Murs and Busted's Charlie Simpson who won the 2023 series of the show.

Her absence throughout the series has led to many fans theorising she was the celebrity behind the Maypole costume.

But that theory was quashed tonight as Maypole took to the stage while Ora was on the panel.

Okay, so has everyone else’s Maypole guess changed? 😆 #MaskedSingerUK — ITV (@ITV) January 27, 2024

Upon Ora and Maypole being seen together, ITV posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "Okay, so everyone else's Maypole guess changed? (with a laughing emoji)"

Why has Rita Ora been missing from The Masked Singer?





ITV has said previously Ora has had commitments in the United States which has caused her to not be available for a majority of the series so far.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday at 7pm.