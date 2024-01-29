As part of the travel site's 12th Annual Traveller Review Awards, Booking.com has looked at more than 309 million verified customer reviews focusing on consistently excellent service and hospitality.

The 2024 edition of the most welcoming places on Earth shows that vast range of destinations from across the globe, including the UK’s very own, Perthshire.

The list includes the likes of enchanting coastal towns alpine retreats and even rustic desert gems.

Full list of most welcoming cities in the world:

Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil Ermoupoli, Greece Viana do Castelo, Portugal Daylesford, Australia Grindelwald, Switzerland Moab, United States Uzès, France Mazatlán, Mexico Jaisalmer, India Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Brazil's Arraial d'Ajuda tops the most welcoming cities, the coastal city is best known for its gorgeous beaches and impressive architecture.

Hotels and resorts in the region are great value, with prices starting from £72 per night and some as low as £37 a night.

Also on the list Uzès in France, the quant city in southern France that is also home to the most ancient French 'Duche'.

Full list of the most welcoming regions in the world:

Perthshire, United Kingdom Penghu, Taiwan Boyacá, Colombia Trentino - Alto Adige, Italy Los Lagos, Chile Erongo, Namibia Otago, New Zealand Lapland, Finland Asturias, Spain Friesland, Netherlands

Scotland's own Perthshire was named the most welcoming region in the whole world with its 200,000 acres of woodlands and charming rivers and waterfalls.

Booking.com shares that there are many great places to stay in Perthshire from Tay House with prices starting at £192 and Lands of Loyal costing £140 a night.

Through their 12th Annual Traveller Review Awards, Booking.com also found that travellers are swapping hotels for apartments and holiday homes.

Sharing that apartments were the the most-awarded accommodation type for the seventh year running in 2024.