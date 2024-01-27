I never think it could get any worse but it does, and every year I try to find the best hacks to mop up the condensation as much as possible, from Mrs Hinch's advice to viral TikTok finds.

As much as I wanted to move this time around, I couldn’t find the ideal property in terms of budget due to insane rental prices as well as the ideal size and location.

So I was determined more than ever to get ahead of the game to stop the mould coming back as soon as possible – and I think I’ve cracked it without breaking the bank.

How does a plastic £1.80 dehumidifier compare to the electric £200 Swan alternative?





I went hunting online in early autumn to see what people were reviewing on social media, from home renovation accounts to cleaning and organising influencers (in my opinion, that’s a dream job).

This was mainly to see if I could find a cheaper alternative to my electric Swan model which was bought for around £200 a few years ago, but in all honestly, the horrific cost of energy bills recently put me off using it completely until now.

Firstly, I discovered a five-pack of 1 Above plastic interior dehumidifiers (500ml) priced at £8.99 on Amazon, which worked out at just under £1.80 each.

They are filled with “hydrophilic crystals” in the tub which help to absorb moisture from the air and last for approximately three months.

I also came across the Absodry Duo Family Moisture Absorber on Dunelm which was recommended by a couple of lifestyle content creators I follow on Instagram.

This is currently priced at £25 for a cylinder container which holds a 600g bag of moisture-absorbing crystals and also lasts one to three months, depending on the humidity where it is placed.

I was mostly drawn to this because it has a Scandinavian design and minimalistic shape, which reminded me of a sleek smart speaker or radio.

This means you can’t see the stale water or crystals inside as well as any ugly labels – plus, it comes in a variety of cool-toned colours from a dusky pink to olive green and grey.

When you need to empty it (you will see the water line reach “full”), you simply twist the top to open the spout at the side to drain the water away before removing the bag and putting it in the bin.

I have never come across a budget-friendly dehumidifier that works well and looks stylish (Image: Newsquest)

Although the refills cost £10 for a pack of two, this dehumidifier is more eco-friendly compared to the 1 Above version.

I set them both up in the worst rooms of my house along with the Swan appliance for around three months.

Which budget-friendly dehumidifier saved my house this winter?





To my amazement, I found that the Absodry Duo Family Moisture Absorber completely dried one of my rooms after a few weeks of setting it up, mainly around the window ledge which at one point was just a giant puddle.

The uncontrollable water hasn’t returned since, even during the latest cold spell which saw freezing temperatures in the UK for a week.

I’m still using the same bag from November which is only just reaching its capacity in one of the dampest parts of my house.

This Absodry Duo Family Moisture Absorber should cost around £45 to run per year (Image: Newsquest)

It did take a while to get going but after some research, I realised that by giving the bag a shake, it helped things speed up.

In total, as well as the first cost of £25 for one bag and a cylinder, buying two packs of two bags each (£20) should last around a year (maybe more due to the summer months) and will cost around £45 - although you may need multiple depending on your situation.

The 1 Above dehumidifier has since gathered a decent amount of water but nowhere near as much as Absodry did.

It also took a long time to get going and I’m aware that these will just get chucked in the bin again and again without being fully recyclable due to the crystals inside.

Whereas with the Absodry Duo Family Moisture Absorber, I feel slightly less guilty not having to replace the actual container every three months.

However, if you are on a budget and not in a hurry, they do eventually work and I would recommend giving them a go.

I also think an electric Swan dehumidifier is worth investing in if you do have the money and only want to use it on a restricted basis in extreme circumstances.

This is because they are so powerful and work fast for large areas in your house at once.

But it’s no surprise that I have seen my electric bill increase by another £20-£30 a month, yet this could also be due to having more lights on (including many fairy lights at Christmas) lately.