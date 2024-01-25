The Big Brother star presented the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards alongside Richard E Grant but was not selected for the honour again next month.

This comes after her numerous recent appearances on programmes like the Great British Bake Off.

Doctor Who actor David Tennant will be fronting the prestigious event, reportedly leaving Alison Hammond "gutted".

Surprise! Your host for the #EEBAFTAs 2024 is the incredible... David Tennant 💫



We can't wait to celebrate an amazing year of film with him on Sunday 18 February. pic.twitter.com/DcquOyxZwj — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 5, 2024

A source close to the ITV This Morning star told Closer: "Alison had really hoped that she could do the BAFTAs for another year and even become a main host.

"She’s gutted not to be asked back – especially as she has built up such a great rapport with all the A-listers in Hollywood who seem to love her too."

They added: "Alison often suffers from imposter syndrome and thinks that everything could get taken away from her at a moment’s notice, despite all her success.

"Because she got into the entertainment industry via a reality show, she’s always felt like she’s had to work harder to prove to people that she’s got skill and talent and isn’t just famous for being famous.

"She’s really grateful for everything she has going on right now, but she’s aware how cut-throat the TV world can be."

It’s time to announce the nominees for the 2024 #EEBAFTAs ✨



Join the fantastic Kingsley Ben-Adir and Naomi Ackie as they reveal this year’s nominees right NOW! https://t.co/LinUSUlQ5C — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

David Tennant 'delighted' to be presenting the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

David Tennant, who starred in the popular BBC sci-fi programme Doctor Who, said he was "delighted" to be taking on the role.

He said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE Bafta Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

The Bafta Film Awards will take place on February 18 and will air on BBC One and iPlayer.