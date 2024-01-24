The first-ever series of Love Island: All Stars kicked off on January 15 and has seen the return of former islanders including Liberty Poole, Arabella Chi and Joshua Ritchie.

Wednesday's episode is set to see Piper, who first appeared on Love Island in season six back in 2015, enter the Love Island: All Stars Villa in South Africa as one of two new bombshells along with series nine footballer Tom Clare.

Barnsley Bombshell Tom found love in the Villa just one year ago, but this time he’s looking for a romance to last all year round🫶 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/KCQIWUDGQP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 23, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Love Island said: "Sophie brought fun and flirtiness to series six, and now she’s returning to the Villa to find the one."

Series six of Love Island saw Piper coupled up with Connor Durman, Connagh Howard and Mike Boateng. But who will she couple up with when she enters the All Stars villa?

Tune in to Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITV tonight (Wednesday, January 24) at 9pm to find out.

Who is Sophie Piper's famous sister?





What people may not know is Piper isn't the only celebrity in her family.

Piper's sister is The Saturday's singer and This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, who is married to JLS star Marvin Humes, who recently took part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The new All Stars bombshell, according to The Mirror, revealed her family were going to be "shocked" to see her back in the Love Island villa.

Piper, in The Mirror, said: "They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens. It’s going to be a shock. They got so obsessed with the show the first time round."

The Humes family have given their verdict on what they thought of Piper being on Love Island: All Stars.

Both Rochelle and Marvin commented on an Instagram post on Piper's account revealing that she was taking part in the ITV reality show.

Rochelle said: "Got one out the jungle and one going in the villa…can I not have my evenings to myself please family?!"

While Marvin added: "Let’s go Soph!!!"

Piper's return to the Love Island villa has also drawn support from fellow islanders including season eight contestant Tasha Ghouri.

Gouri commented: "Yesss sophhhhh(with three love heart eye emojis)."

While Claudia Fogarty, from series nine of Love Island, said: "Here she is (three clapping and three love heart emojis) cannot wait to watch you on my screen."