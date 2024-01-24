On Tuesday, January 23 heavy rain and strong winds moved across the isles, with the largest gusts recorded in Capel Curig, North Wales, at 97mph.

Elsewhere, trains in Scotland stopped running on Tuesday evening, there was disruption on roads in Northern Ireland and thousands of homes lost power.

Tuesday night saw gusts of 60-80mph in North Wales, Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, which may have led to some trees, branches or debris falling on roads, BBC News reports.

#StormJocelyn has brought some very strong winds across the UK overnight and continues to do so across Scotland in particular this morning 💨



Here are the latest maximum gust speeds... pic.twitter.com/duugU5RQ3n — Met Office (@metoffice) January 24, 2024

Here is when Storm Jocelyn is expected to end, and when people can expect a return to calmer weather conditions.

When will Storm Jocelyn end in the UK?





The worst of Storm Jocelyn is already over for many and according to the Met Office weather warnings page, it is set to end by 4pm on Wednesday, January 24.

This relates to a current yellow weather warning for wind which covers much of Scotland and Northern England, which represents the last of the storm.

Alongside this, the Met Office adds: "The winds will gradually ease through the Wednesday and as we head through the rest of the week the weather continues to look changeable, with the drier and most settled conditions towards the south and east, and the most unsettled (wettest and windiest) conditions expected in the northwest.

"Temperatures are expected to remain mild or close to average for the time of year."

What is the next storm after Jocelyn?





Storms as a whole are named so people can more easily engage with weather forecasts, with the practice being established in the 1950s.

In 2015, following the success of the US model, the UK Met Office and Irish service Met Éireann launched their first "Name our Storms" campaign.

Most years, they draw the names from a shortlist of favourites submitted by the public.

Additionally, they have been joined by the National Weather Service of the Netherlands who contribute a few names each year.

As part of the 2023/24 weather season, the Met Office has named a number of storms after prominent scientists, meteorologists and other people involved in the weather.

In the past, storms have alternated between male and female names but that has altered this year in order to honour the right people.

An almost full alphabet of names is put forward each year, except for ones beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z.

In the current 2023/24 weather season the UK has gone through 10 storms, with Jocelyn being the most recent.

If an 11th storm is forecast it will be called Kathleen.