For 2024, Love Island: All Stars replaced the winter version and has so far included the likes of Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor, Molly Smith and Callum Jones.

But last night, Demi Jones and Luis Morrison became the first islanders to be dumped following a dramatic twist.

During Monday’s episode (January 22), both contestants were left single after new bombshell arrivals Arabella Chi and Tyler Cruickshank chose who they wanted to be coupled up with.

Arabella picked Chris Taylor, who had been paired with Demi, while Tyler chose to reunite with his ex Kaz Kamwi after he entered the villa at the end of the episode, who had been coupled with Luis.

After their partners had been stolen, host Maya Jama said: “Demi and Luis, I’m afraid your Love Island journey has now come to an end.

“You’ve both been dumped from the island. I’m sorry guys. Please pack your bags and head outside of the villa.”

Is Casa Amor in Love Island: All Stars?





For Love Island fans hoping the ultimate twist will return during the All Star edition, it’s bad news as there will be no Casa Amor, partly due to a shorter run of the programme and to “shake things up”.

Executive producer Mike Spencer told The Sun: "We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.”

He added: “Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm with Unseen Bits airing on Saturdays.