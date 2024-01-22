ITV confirmed recently that the TV presenters would be taking a break after the 2024 series.

The duo said reaching the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

It’s not the first time the show has taken a pause though as it happened in 2009 before it returned again in 2013.

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

The pair said they were taking “a breather” from the show, which “takes up such a lot of our year”.

“We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath,” McPartlin said.

Donnelly said: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

The pair also promised “some very special look-backs” and “exciting new items” for the 20th series.

If you’re interested in being on the final series before the break, here’s how you can apply.

How to apply to be on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

If you’d like to join Ant and Dec or know someone who you’d like to nominate to appear on the show, here’s how you can.

You’ll need to fill out an online form via the ITV website and provide as much information as possible about either yourself or the person you’re nominating.

ITV urges applicants to also upload a video to support their application.

The closing date is Friday, April 12 and all applicants must be aged 18 or over.

However, if you’re nominating someone and you’re under 18, you will need to ask a parent or guardian who is over 18 to fill out the entry form for you. The person you’re nominating must be at least five years old.

How to apply for Win the Ads

Win the Ads is a popular section of the ITV show which gives members of the public an opportunity to win some big prizes, including holidays, cars and more.

Those who are successful will appear in an episode of the show and answer a series of questions about the week’s news events.

To apply, you can visit the ITV website.

If they can answer correctly, they get to blindly choose a number that has a prize behind it.

They must then decide whether to try to answer the final question – if they guess it right, they win everything even if they didn’t win it previously but if they answer it incorrectly, they don’t take any prizes home.

The deadline for applying for Win the Ads is also Friday, April 12 and applicants must be aged 18 or above.