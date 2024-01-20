Dr Katie Tryon, Director of Health and Strategy at Vitality, has detailed a few steps to take if you want to step away from drinking.

A beer or a wine can be a nice treat for sure, but the health risks of drinking too much can be severe if not managed.

Here are some of the best methods to give up on alcohol if you are looking to stop according to Vitality's Dr Katie Tryon.

The health risks from drinking too much can be severe (Image: PA)

4 of the best methods to give up alcohol

1. Be honest with yourself

Dr Tryon said: "A great first step is to journal your weekly drinking. Keep track of what you consume, how many units, why you’re drinking, and how it makes you feel – both before and after.

"This will give you an honest picture of your relationship to drinking. It’s also a good moment to reflect on what your main motivators to drink less are."

2. Pick a path – moderation or abstinence

"Once you have a clear picture of how and when you drink alcohol, you should be in a better place to decide whether to cut down or cut back," Dr Tryon explained.

"Maybe you’re relying on alcohol to feel more sociable or relaxed. Or maybe while you don’t drink often, you overdo it when you do.

"Use this to visualise what your life could look like if you changed your relationship with drinking and consider what this could mean for your overall health and wellbeing."

3. Plan for the future

Dr Tyron said: "Depending on what approach you choose, it's important to do it in a way that allows it to become a new long-lasting, healthier habit. There are plenty of tools and programmes out there to guide and support you. So, plan ahead, seek support or ask your GP for what extra help you can get.

"Alongside this, look for day-to-day alternatives, including the many delicious low and no alcohol options out there that can help you still feel included at social events.

"Equally, if you want to avoid going to bars or pubs, why not suggest meeting a friend for a walk or fitness class."

4. Enjoy the benefits

"You don’t need to drastically change every aspect of your life to sustain an alcohol-free lifestyle," Dr Tryon explained.

"Instead, by making small choices and incorporating them into your everyday life you’ll see it get easier.

"In fact, as you progress, you’ll start noticing an improvement in things like your skin, sleep, and mental clarity which might spur you on and help you enjoy and recognise the work you’ve done."

