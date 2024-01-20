ITV previously announced it would be returning in January 2024 but now there is an exact date to mark in your calendar.

Almost two years have gone by since the last episode aired in February 2022 but there isn’t long to wait.

The summary, according to Radio Times says: "In episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty.

"She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

What date is ITV Trigger Point coming out?





Trigger Point series two will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday, January 28 at 9pm.

The latest season was filmed in March 2023 after it was renewed.

Line of Duty star Vicky previously said: “After such a great response to the first series of Trigger Point, we are so pleased to be back!

"The scripts are filled to the brim with twists, turns, those explosive moments and along with our returning cast and brilliant new cast members it’s set to be an exciting shoot!"

Who is the cast of ITV Trigger Point series 2?





Some familiar faces will be returning along with some new ones, such as:

Vicky McClure as Met Police explosives officer Lana Washington

Eric Shango as Danny

Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood

Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Nabil Elouahabi as Hass

Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan

Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis

Adetomiwa Edun as Alex

Kris Hitchen as John

Kevin Eldon as Jeff

Can I still watch Trigger Point on TV?





All six episodes from the first series of Trigger Point are still available on ITVX but viewers will need to be quick if they want to catch up in time ready for next weekend.