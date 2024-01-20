Fans of Trigger Point starring Vicky McClure will be relieved to know a start date has been confirmed for series two.
ITV previously announced it would be returning in January 2024 but now there is an exact date to mark in your calendar.
Almost two years have gone by since the last episode aired in February 2022 but there isn’t long to wait.
The summary, according to Radio Times says: "In episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty.
"She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"
What date is ITV Trigger Point coming out?
Trigger Point series two will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday, January 28 at 9pm.
The latest season was filmed in March 2023 after it was renewed.
Line of Duty star Vicky previously said: “After such a great response to the first series of Trigger Point, we are so pleased to be back!
"The scripts are filled to the brim with twists, turns, those explosive moments and along with our returning cast and brilliant new cast members it’s set to be an exciting shoot!"
Recommended reading:
- Did you love Fool Me Once on Netflix? See more UK Harlan Coben series to watch
- Channel 5's new drama Finder Keepers: Full cast list and how to watch
Who is the cast of ITV Trigger Point series 2?
Some familiar faces will be returning along with some new ones, such as:
- Vicky McClure as Met Police explosives officer Lana Washington
- Eric Shango as Danny
- Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood
- Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves
- Nabil Elouahabi as Hass
- Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan
- Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis
- Adetomiwa Edun as Alex
- Kris Hitchen as John
- Kevin Eldon as Jeff
- Tomiwa Edun as Alex
Can I still watch Trigger Point on TV?
All six episodes from the first series of Trigger Point are still available on ITVX but viewers will need to be quick if they want to catch up in time ready for next weekend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here