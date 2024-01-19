Love Island is back for a new All Stars series - which started on Monday, January 15 - and has seen the return of the likes of Liberty Poole, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

Maya Jama is back as host of the show, fresh off her stint as host of Love Island Games.

Maya Jama is host of Love Island: All Stars. (Image: ITV)

Love Island: All Stars will see Islanders in the South African villa, which was used in the 2023 winter series, according to Heart.

This is being used rather than the usual villa in Mallorca used for the summer series' of Love Island.

Who is in Love Island: All Stars?





The islanders that entered the Love Island Villa on day one, looking for a second shot at love in the new All Star series were:

Mitchel Taylor

Liberty Poole

Luis Morrison

Demi Jones

Jake Cornish

Hannah Elizabeth

Anton Danyluk

Georgia Steel

Chris Taylor

Kaz Kamwi

Georgia Harrison

Toby Aromolaran

Since then a number of other former islanders have been introduced including Molly Smith, Callum Jones and Joshua Ritchie.

What days are Love Island: All Stars on? Is it on every night?





For those looking for a nightly dose of drama, even on the weekends, you're in luck as the new series of Love Island: All Stars is on every night.

Love Island: All Stars airs every night on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Each episode of Love Island: All Stars, according to Freeview, lasts just over an hour finishing at 10.05pm.

Love Island: All Stars catch up

If you've missed an episode, don't worry, you can catch up on all the previous episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITVX.

There is also the Love Island: Morning After podcast where the likes of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here winner Sam Thompson and former islanders Indiyak Polack and Amy Hart debrief on the latest All Stars episode.

If you can't wait until 9pm each night and want a sneak peek at what is coming up on an episode, be sure to keep your eye on the Love Island social media channels including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram as they drop 'first look' clips each day.