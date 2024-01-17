The TV presenter will be joined by a panel of celebrity guests when the awards ceremony takes place in March, it has been announced.

It comes as ITV has picked up the exclusive UK rights to broadcast the 96th Oscars ceremony.

See all UK coverage of the Oscars 2024 as ITV secure broadcasting rights

Alongside the companion show, there will be live coverage from the Oscars red carpet.

Viewers will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will be loaded onto the platform throughout the night.

Before the official event, Oscars content will kickstart on January 23 with the global stream of the Oscars nominations live, with times yet to be announced.

This will be hosted by ITV news broadcaster Charlene White and arts editor Nina Nannar.

The pair will discuss who is in with a chance of winning a famed gold statuette.

Then, from February 26, a dedicated fast channel on ITVX will feature Oscar-nominated films from the past, including Monster’s Ball, Winter’s Bone, Black Narcissus and Precious.

Alongside this, an Oscars special of Ross’ Must-Watch Films show will be available.

Sound off in the comments with your dream nominations. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u0F9CaQfAT — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 16, 2024

In the run-up to the famous Academy Awards, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women and ITV News will also cover the latest Oscars news.

Short-form content comprised of nominee profiles and features exploring the various VIP Oscars events will also be available to stream, alongside a collection of Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated films such as Chicago, Flashdance, Ghost, No Country For Old Men and Pulp Fiction.

Where can I watch the Oscars 2024 in the UK?





The award ceremony begins on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

But before that, Scottish presenter and actor Ross King will broadcast directly from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 9.30pm in a live stream on ITVX showcasing the celebrity attendees.

A 90-minute highlights package of the ceremony will then air on ITV1 at 10.45pm on March 11.

The Oscars coverage will air in the UK on ITV1 and will also be available to stream on ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Which British actor has won the most Oscars?





Retired British actor Daniel Day-Lewis has won the most Oscars in terms of acting.

He has won three iconic gold figures for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

The 66-year-old was also Oscar-nominated for his appearances in the likes of In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York and Phantom Thread.