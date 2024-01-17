People are being urged to act now so they can get the support before this year’s scheme closes on February 29.

The Warm Home Discount scheme is available to more than three million households across the UK, with those most at risk of fuel poverty often receiving the discount automatically.

However, some households in England and Wales have been sent letters asking them to confirm their details with the Warm Home Discount Helpline so they can claim their rebate.

Minister for Affordablity and Skills, Amanda Solloway said: “We will always act to support the most vulnerable – and this means making sure those most in need are getting the right support.

“Today, I am urging people on low incomes who have been notified about the Warm Home Discount to make sure they act now to get £150 off their energy bill.

“Please check your letter and call our helpline before the end of February if you need to provide more information.”

What is the Warm Home Discount Scheme?





The Warm Home Discount Scheme is a one-off discount on your electricity bill worth £150.

The money is not paid directly to you but is taken off of your energy bills between October 2023 and March 2024.

You may be able to get the discount on your gas bill instead of your electricity bill if your supplier provides you with both and you are eligible.

The discount does not affect your Cold Weather Payment of Winter Fuel Payment.

Who is eligible for Warm Home Discount Scheme?





Last year, eligibility for the Warm Home Discount Scheme varied depending on if you live in Wales or England, or if you live in Scotland.

If you lived in either Wales or England, you qualified for the scheme if you either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as ‘core group 1’

were on a low income and had high energy costs - known as ‘core group 2’

While those living in Scotland were eligible if they either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’

were on a low income and met their energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’

The Warm Home Discount scheme was not available in Northern Ireland.

How to apply for Warm Home Discount Scheme

Last year, the process for eligible households depended on how you qualified for the discount.

If you received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or were on low income in England and Wales, you were sent a letter between November and January informing you that you were eligible.

Once you received your letter, you were required to confirm your details by the end of February, and the discount was applied to your electricity bill by the end of March.

Those living in Scotland who did not receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit were required to apply directly to their electricity supplier.

You had to check if your energy supplier was part of the scheme, prove that you are your partner received means-tested benefits or tax credits, and show that your name or your partner’s name was on the bill.