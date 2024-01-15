The first ever series of Love Island: All Stars kicks off on ITV tonight (Monday, January 15) as 12 former Islanders return to the villa for a second shot at love.
Love Island will take over ITV on Monday night for the launch of the new All Stars series which will see the return of the likes of Liberty Poole, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.
Maya Jama will also return as host of the show, fresh off her stint as host of Love Island Games.
Love Island: All Stars will see Islanders in the South African villa, which was used in the 2023 winter series, according to Heart.
This is being used rather than the usual villa in Mallorca used for the summer series' of Love Island.
You can take a sneak peek at the first ever Love Island: All Stars episode in the tweet below as all the islanders meet, but some "maybe not for the first time".
First Look: Oh hello, All Stars! It’s time for our Islanders to meet, but maybe not for the first time 👀— Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 15, 2024
Love Island: All Stars starts tonight at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 & ITVX #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/uspJSmL82M
Who is in Love Island: All Stars?
The Islanders returning to the Love Island Villa for a second shot at love in the new All Star series are:
- Mitchel Taylor
- Liberty Poole
- Luis Morrison
- Demi Jones
- Jake Cornish
- Hannah Elizabeth
- Anton Danyluk
- Georgia Steel
- Chris Taylor
- Kaz Kamwi
- Georgia Harrison
-
Toby Aromolaran
What time is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?
Love Island: All Stars kicks off on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV tonight (Monday, January 15) at 9pm.
It will run for an hour and half concluding at 10.30pm.
Love Island: All Stars will then air every night from Tuesday, January 16 on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.
