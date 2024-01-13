Rat was previously discovered to be none other than Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas after a face-off between her and Dippy Egg.

While the identity of Dippy Egg has not yet been revealed, those watching the competition are certain they know who it is after a series of clues.

In tonight's episode, a number of clues were given to the judging panel consisting of Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and guest star Olly Murs.

Can their EGG-straordinary performance CRACK the competition to make a comeback? 🥚 #MaskedSingerUK 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hiIVe6S3wa — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 13, 2024

Fans 'definite' they know who Dippy Egg from The Masked Singer is

Fans of The Masked Singer on ITV took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their widely held theories.

One fan simply wrote on the popular social media platform: "Kelvin Fletcher?"

Another added: "Dippy Egg i’m about 100% is Kelvin Fletcher."

A third elaborated further, saying: "I said Dippy Egg was Kelvin last time he was on purely bc he’s just bought a farm with his family & now there’s the strictly & Emmerdale clue. it’s def Kelvin #MaskedSingerUK,"

Another viewer said: "Strictly & a vote card. Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly. The vote card could relate to public voting."

WELL DONE #RAT! That performance was SPECTACULAR! 🧀 Did you SNIFF out the right guess? #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/6SZmNWY5vC — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 13, 2024

Dippy Egg's identity was nearly confirmed tonight when they were tasked with avoiding elimination in their face-off against Rat.

Dippy Egg decided to perform Shotgun by George Ezra while Rat performed a classic tune from popular disco act the Village People.

Rita Ora's absence from the show again tonight also raised some eyebrows as many grew to suspect that Maypole was the regular judge as the two are never seen together.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV1, STV and ITVX.