Rat and Dippy Egg had to compete against one another after Cricket, Maypole and Big Foot were voted straight through to the next round.

Rat performed YMCA by famous disco group the Village People much to the enjoyment of the celebrity judges and audience.

Dippy Egg followed up with a performance of Shotgun by George Ezra. Despite both being popular with fans, Rat was eliminated and made to 'take off the mask'.

Rat was found out to be none other than Shirley Ballas and is now eliminated from the ITV programme, bringing the contenders down to just four.

Shirley Ballas is well-known for her role as one of the most recognisable judges on the BBC ballroom programme Strictly Come Dancing.

She judges contestants on the show alongside the likes of Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

This comes as popular singer Olly Murs joined The Masked Singer as a guest judge, sneaking into the opening routine alongside some of the characters we've come to know and love.

The show, which is currently in its fifth series in the UK, is judged by Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

However, Rita Ora was once again absent from the show tonight, prompting rumours that she was Maypole as they are never seen together.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1, STV and ITVX every Saturday from around 7pm.