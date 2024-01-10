Last night (Tuesday, January 9) the episode that was planned to air was replaced by a repeat leading to some confusion from viewers.

Following that it was also discovered that the episodes of series 21 that were previously on Channel 4's streaming service were also gone.

Channel 4 says the new series will resume next Tuesday in its usual slot, though no timescale has been given for when previous episodes will be re-uploaded online, TVZone reports.

TVZone also understands that the episodes have been removed for editorial reasons.

Confusion from First Dates viewers over episodes being removed

Fred Sirieix, the maître d'hôtel on First Dates, offered an apology to viewers last night for the episode not airing on Tuesday night.

He tweeted: "No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired. Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry As soon as I hear I will let you know x".

Some people were annoyed by the change, with one person writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "When you wait all day for a new #FirstDates ep in the new restaurant and it's canceled seconds before 10pm, why do we want to see a repeat, thought Channel 4 was canceling shows to make new ones !"

Another put: "What happened to last nights #FirstDates episode of channel 4 it was a repeat for some strange reason."

First Dates has been airing on Channel 4 since 2013 and relocated to the Botanist bar & restaurant in Bath, Somerset for its 10th anniversary.